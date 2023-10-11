Filipino and Egyptian styles meet in "Per Ankh" (key of life), which features stone and wood, bold colors, and intricate patterns.
This booth was designed by PSID students Antroinette Nicole Mercado, Joana Mannel Lipana, Katrin Miriel Araja, Janiz Karen Adlawan, and Katrina Marie Balkin.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
"Bahay Ubuntu" serves as an homage to South Africa's safari lodges and the Philippines' own bahay kubo.
This booth was designed by PSID students Sofia Pascual, Cheska Mendoza, Sophia Chelsea Yling, and Chloe Carpio.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
Locally sourced materials such as capiz and ara-al stone are combined with the Hollywood regency style in "Fillenium," which highlights Filipino and American designs.
This booth was designed by PSID students Michelle Bagro, Rovina Manuel, Rosana Bandola, and Romeo Gabriel Conge.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
The use of natural materials and calming colors in both Filipino and Nicaraguan designs can be seen in "Relajarse," which means relax in Spanish.
This booth was designed by PSID student Maui Severino.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
"A Diversao," which translates to fun or entertainment in Portuguese, infuses vibrant Brazilian styles with the warmth of Filipino designs and materials such as solihiya and bamboo.
This booth was designed by PSID students Irish Monique Cube, Reichel Alessandra Baytan, and Chey de Guzman.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
"L'amour du monde entier" (Love from Around the World) merges Filipino materials and art with unmistakably French elements to create an elegant living area.
This booth was designed by PSID students Alma Marie Lagman, Glovelle Palileo, Kristin Dominique Ramos, and Sophia Ejercito.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
"Lagom," named after the Scandinavian ethos of having just the right amount, shows delicate curves, minimalist styles, and Filipino materials such as rattan.
This booth was designed by PSID students Stephen Michael Chan, Maria Beatriz Gutierrez, Nicolette Lee, and Carl Lois Mico.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
"A Bachelor's Tavern" combines art deco sunburst patterns and Chesterfield chairs with Lumban embroidery-inspired patterns and a smoked capiz ceiling to showcase both British and Filipino styles.
This booth was designed by PSID students Regine Calupitan, Marielle Marzan, Izabella Galanto, and Ailene Carino.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
Curves, natural stone, and wood finishes are fused with banig and Inabel fabric patterns in "Semantica" for an inviting Filipino-Italian bathroom.
This booth was designed by PSID students Jana Loise Cruz, Sophia Denise Ignacio, and Jeynna Francesa Meria.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
The Filipino-Australian exhibit "Yakka" (hard work) aims to provide a office space that feels like a landscape with its backlit rock wall, boomerang-shaped desk, and duyan (hammock).
This booth was designed by PSID students Kharen Urbano, Franchesca Eunice Co, Kristine Sempio, and Kat Challoy.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
"Pearl of the Orient Meets Prosperity" features elements common in the Philippines and Japan, from a pearl-inspired bed to natural materials such as wood and stone.
This booth was designed by PSID students Victor Flores, Kaila Caido, Sophia Serrano, and Jade Vinco.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
The natural palette of Filipino design is combined with the vibrant colors and intricate designs of Persia in "Kanlungan," resulting in an inviting sanctuary.
This booth was designed by PSID students Karen Cabalquinto, Isobel Merici Dator, Erica Leona Chua, and Sheina Rose Gina.
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News