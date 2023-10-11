MANILA -- Ever wondered how Filipino design can be combined with styles from places like Egypt, South Africa, and Australia?

Graduating students of the Philippine School of Interior Design (PSID) are showing just that in their exhibit aptly titled "PHusion," which runs until the end of October at the fifth floor of Greenfield Tower in Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City.

A total of 12 booths "showcase the fusion of Filipino cultural influences, historical styles, and pop culture references with other global cultures from an interior design standpoint."

Organizers noted how modern technologies, communications, and media have allowed cultures to "mix and marry."

Check out the slideshow below for a walkthrough of "PHusion," which is open to the public for free from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until October 31.