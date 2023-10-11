Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee at the awarding ceremony of People Asia's "Women of Style and Substance" for 2023. People Asia/Instagram

MANILA -- People Asia magazine has included Michelle Dee in its list of "Women of Style and Substance" for 2023.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 joins the likes of actresses Sharon Cuneta and Dolly de Leon, volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, United States ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, and climate change champion Mache Torres-Ackerman.

Also part of the list are MediaQuest Holdings Inc. president and CEO Jane Jimenez-Basas, Luminisce Skin and Laser Clinic founder Dr. Kristina Reyes, BlueWater Day Spa CEO Mary Simisim, and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. first vice president and chief reputation sustainability officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

Completing this year's batch of "Women of Style and Substance" are Converge ICT Solutions Inc. president and co-founder Maria Grace Uy, Raffles and Fairmont Makati hotel manager Aubrey Ada, Philippine Airlines assistant vice president for catering operations Chef Vallerie Castillo-Archer, and Rising Entrepreneur Awardee Acee Sayson-Paita.

"Thank you so much for this recognition. It means so much to me. Maraming-maraming salamat," Dee said during People Asia's awarding ceremony on Tuesday.

"May you continue to pave the way, illuminate the paths, break barriers, and continue to build bridges for everybody," she added, addressing her fellow awardees.

Dee, daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, is set to represent the Philippines in this year's Miss Universe pageant.

The coronation night will be held in El Salvador on November 18 (November 19 in the Philippines).