(Left to right) Andrea Brillantes, Catriona Gray, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Kim Chiu in H&M's Tropical Essentials Autumn campaign. Screengrabs from H&M's Facebook page

MANILA -- Catriona Gray joins three Kapamilya stars in the newest campaign of the Swedish fashion brand H&M in the Philippines.

The former Miss Universe is one of the muses for H&M's Tropical Essentials Autumn collection, along with Jodi Sta. Maria, Kim Chiu, and Andrea Brillantes.

The new line includes lounge pieces and swimwear in "fun and young" colors.

Check out the video, as shared by Gray on Instagram below:

Gray, who rose to fame for winning the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, was introduced one of the faces of H&M in the Philippines back in March.

Other previously launched H&M endorsers in the Philippines include actresses Nadine Lustre and Maja Salvador, skateboarder Margielyn Didal, basketball star Kobe Paras, and P-Pop group BGYO.

