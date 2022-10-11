MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

AGODA'S SINGAPORE DEALS

Agoda is offering deals such as room upgrades and tour perks to those who are planning to go to Singapore.

The travel platform lets users upgrade their accommodations by using the promo code VISITSG8 on its Singapore Imagine page until March 31, 2023.

Agoda has also partnered with the cable car attraction Mount Faber Leisure Group for additional benefits such as 30% off Cable Car Sky Pass (Round Trip) with free upgrade to Unlimited Rides, and discounted hotel value-added services.

The campaign's booking period is from October 17 to November 16, while the stay period is from October 17 to March 28 of next year.

BANWA AIMS TO BE PH'S FIRST MOSQUITO-FREE ISLAND

Banwa Private Island in Palawan recently announced that it is on track to become the first mosquito-free island in the Philippines.

This will be made possible through its Zero Mosquito project, which started in July 2022 in collaboration with Culex Maldives. The method employs mosquito traps without pesticides that are designed and developed by the German company Biogents.

HONDA'S PCX160 SCOOTER

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) is offering the PCX160 scooter, which can handle both city traffic and long rides.

It promises to deliver an improved driving performance at 11.8kW@ 8,500rpm on an efficient 45.1 Km/L fuel consumption.



The scooter also has a redesigned digital meter panel and a new wheel design, as well as bigger tubeless tires and twin shock rear suspension for better handling and comfort.

PCX160 has two brake variations: the Anti-Lock Brake System type and the Combi-Brake System type. Both are equipped with front and rear disc brakes.

More details are available at HPI's website and social media pages.



SINGLIFE PARTNERS WITH MOOVR

Savings and protection company Singlife Philippines recently launched its partnership with the bike and e-scooter sharing app Moovr.

With this partnership, Moovr riders in BGC, Makati, and Filinvest Alabang are offered free P100,000 coverage when using bikes or e-scooters.

They can sign up to claim the free coverage through the Moovr app.

TIVOLI ROYALE COUNTRY CLUB REOPENS IN QC

Tivoli Royale recently introduced its revitalized property in Quezon City.

Around P300 million was spent to renovate the Tivoli Royale Country Club, which boasts of activity areas, restaurants, and relaxing views of nature.

Among the club amenities for sports buffs are family pools, a gym and fitness center, a bowling alley, a shooting range, a golf complex, a game center, and courts for basketball, badminton, tennis, and volleyball.

Dining options include the all-day restaurant Royale Lounge, The Grid Sports Bar, and The Grand Royale which serves degustation dishes.

Tivoli Royale Country Club, which was established in 1996, also has a wellness clinic, nail spa, and hair salon.

Annual membership fee is at P25,000, which includes access to three dependents (spouse/children). Monthly dues are at P3,000, of which P500 is consumable and non-cumulative. All facilities have a minimal cost except for the swimming pool, gym, lockers, steam, and sauna room.

Tivoli Royale Country Club is located at Yakal Street, Tivoli Royale Subdivision, Quezon City.