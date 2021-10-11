Sarah Wurtzbach hopes to use her platform to raise mental health awareness as she opened up about her own struggles as a result of her turbulent past.

The younger sister of former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she was a victim of gang assault and grooming in an Instagram video over the weekend.

She added that she was "depressed for 10+ years" and "anxious 24/7," and had posttraumatic stress disorder and commitment issues as a result of these events.

Despite what happened to her, Wurtzbach now has a "happier outlook in life," and is "helping others do the same."

She said she is busy with being a mom, having a full-time job, and being an influencer in the United Kingdom.

"All I want to do is spread good, raise awareness and be my authentic self," she said in the caption of her video, which drew messages of support from her friends and followers.

Wurtzbach made the news in October last year after her controversial rants against her older sister Pia.

In a series of social media posts, she said the former Miss Universe was supposedly not a supportive sister, both emotionally and financially.

The two sisters have since managed to fix things privately, with Pia publicly declaring her love for her sister in her birthday greeting last March.

