National Planetarium closes after 46 years

The National Planetarium suspended its operations after 46 years. Photo from the National Museum of the Philippines on Facebook

MANILA - The National Planetarium in Manila has temporarily closed its doors after 46 years in operation.

The National Museum of the Philippines, in a statement, announced the temporary closure of the Planetarium, as well the decommissioning of the building, located in the central section of Rizal Park.

"Thus it is, with a measure of sadness, fondness and nostalgia – but also with anticipation and excitement for its future, that we announce the temporary closure of the National Planetarium as an institution and the decommissioning of its 46 year-old premises in the central section of Rizal Park, Manila," it said.

The National Museum said the temporary closure of the Planetarium is to give way to the development plans of the National Parks and Development Committee (NPDC) "in the central and western sections of Rizal Park."

"At the same time as the National Museum of the Philippines has taken over the eastern section of Rizal Park – where the National Museum of Anthropology and National Museum of Natural History around Agrifina Circle are located – with development plans of our own in this area for the National Museum Complex (including the adjacent area on which the National Museum of Fine Arts stands) as mandated by our charter, Republic Act No. 11333," it added.

The National Museum said it will announce new developments as well as its plans for the reopening of a new National Planetarium.

"We are sad to retire the old building, which has in its own way been a landmark in Manila and a pillar of the National Museum of the Philippines as a whole, but we are excited and motivated to work to deliver a new facility that will breathe new life into the National Planetarium as a beloved institution."

The National Planetarium was inaugurated in 1975. Its facilities were upgraded in 2017 and 2019.