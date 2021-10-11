Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Bea Gomez, along with her runners-up in the pageant, tried their wit in the interactive polling game “Madlang Pi-Poll” on Monday.

Gomez was joined by Miss Universe Philippines Tourism Katrina Dimaranan, Miss Universe Philippines Charity Victoria Vincent, 1st runner-up Maureen Wroblewitz, and 2nd runner-up Steffi Aberasturi.

In the opening minutes of the segment, the five queens took turns to show their signature walk on the “It’s Showtime” stage.

Watch more on iWantTFC

They then relied on their wit across the seven rounds of live polling, showcasing the Q&A skills beauty queens are known for.

The queens ultimately settled for three correct guesses out of seven, taking home a total of P25,000, versus the home players’ accumulated P80,000.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and iWantTFC.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC