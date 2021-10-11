Catriona Gray and Sam Milby have been mixing work and play as they explore Mauritius for their first on-screen project.

The celebrity couple will appear as celebrity guests in Amazon Prime Video's travel series "Global Child."

Gray seemed to have particularly enjoyed going on a food trip in Mauritius, saying her favorite street eats so far were the samosa and gateaux piments or chili poppers.

"I also learned how to say 'Mari bon!' which translates to delicious!" she said in an Instagram post.

The former Miss Universe and her actor-boyfriend also got to have a beach barbecue experience, a visit to an 1840 sugar mill gallery and restaurant, and a rhum tasting session.

Other activities that Gray and Milby tried in Mauritius include swimming with dolphins as well as hiking and visiting communities.

"Sharing this breathtaking experience that was literally magic," the former beauty queen said as she posted a video of her encounter with the dolphins.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

While they have since become open about their relationship, they rarely share updates about each other on social media, save for special occasions.

Related video: