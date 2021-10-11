Home  >  Life

26 trans women to compete in first Miss International Queen PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2021 03:03 PM

MANILA -- Twenty-six trans women are set to compete in the first-ever Miss International Queen Philippines pageant. 

The candidates were recently presented in an event in Tagaytay City headed by national director Michelle Montecarlo.

The pageant will be shown on ABS-CBN's virtual venue KTX at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022.

 
The winner of the national pageant will represent the country in Miss International Queen in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Philippines has won the Miss International Queen crown twice through Trixie Maristela in 2015 and Kevin Balot in 2012.

