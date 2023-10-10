MANILA – Filipina beauty queen Meranie Gadiana Rahman, who represented Hawaii, has been named as the new Mrs. Universe during the coronation night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Sunday night.

Winning first runner-up is the representative from India, followed by the representatives from the Philippines and Black Sea, respectively.

Born and raised in Cagayan de Oro City, Rahman has been staying in Hawaii for many years already.

In an interview with Philstar, she said she’s proud, emotional and honored all at the same time for having won the Mrs. Universe title.

“I have been competing for the last five years, sometimes winning and sometimes losing. However, I always took my loss as stairway to success by not giving up and by working harder toward my dream to win one of the most prestigious titles in the pageantry,” she said.

“Now I have won this prestigious title Mrs. Universe, and I am the first Filipina to win in the 46 years history of Mrs. Universe, I just cannot control tears of gratitude falling from my eyes,” she added.

In 2021, Rahman, a former print model, also competed in Mrs. World.