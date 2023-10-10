Kathryn, Dolly congratulate 'Here Lies Love,' Vina Morales

Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon, the lead stars of hit Star Cinema film "A Very Good Girl," expressed their support for the Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" and Kapamilya artist Vina Morales.

"Here Lies Love" made its historic debut on Broadway in June with an all- Filipino cast.

In a video message released by Star Cinema on social media, De Leon and Bernardo congratulated the people behind the musical about former first lady Imelda Marcos.

"Congratulations to the cast, crew and producers, and Clint Ramos of 'Here Lies Love.' You are doing incredible things for Filipino representation in entertainment and on Broadway," De Leon said.

"And to Ms. Vina Morales congratulations to you as well. We are rooting for you and again congrats on your Broadway debut. All the best," Bernardo added.

Bernardo and De Leon recently attended the Hollywood premiere of "A Very Good Girl," which is now being screened in US and other international cinemas.

Morales, who will have a limited guest engagement, plays the role of Aurora Aquino in "Here Lies Love."

