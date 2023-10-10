Julia Barretto embraces more daring fashion style in Paris

Julia Barretto chose to embrace a more daring fashion style as she graced the Paris Fashion Week.

As evident from her most recent Instagram post, Barretto wore a two-piece outfit with an exposed back, complementing her flowing long hair.

“Throw (back),” she playfully captioned her photos.

Netizens loved Barretto's look, showering her with compliments in the comments section of her post, praising her stunning beauty.

Barretto is one of the Filipino celebrities who got to experiencing first-hand the 2023 Paris Fashion Week in France. The other stars who were also in France include Pia Wurtzbach, Anne Curtis, and Nadine Lustre.

Barretto flew to Paris right after the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, which she attended with boyfriend Gerald Anderson for the first time, to personally attend the fashion shows.

Based on her Instagram post, the actress was accompanied by celebrity doctor Vicki Belo.

“Thank you for sharing this experience with your @belobeauty babies. You have the most generous heart,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Belo.