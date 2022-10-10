NEW YORK COMIC CON STARTS TOMORROW! Are you going? What are you wearing? Let me know which day! See you all in the next few days! pic.twitter.com/dPN0ixSOs8 — DON TAGALA (@dontagala) October 5, 2022

Disney princesses, superheroes, villains, and countless comic characters came alive at the 2022 New York Comic Con, an annual convention dedicated to the pop culture.

The event is expected to have attracted more than 200,000 fans. Some of the participants feel that things are starting to go back to normal, with high hopes that the end of the pandemic is just around the corner.

"It feels like everything is back to normal... It's just good to have it come back in full force," said cosplayer Raphael Magalong.

The Artist's Alley is a dream come true for fans who want to meet the artist behind their favorite comic characters.

For others, the New York Comic Con is a shopper's paradise when it comes to toys and merchandise.

Last year, the New York Comic Con capped its ticket sales to 150,000 due to the pandemic, much lower than the 275,000 attendance in 2019.

This year, organizers are hoping to get out of the pandemic slump and prove that nerd culture is still big business.

