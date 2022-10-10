Maureen Montagne co-hosts Miss Globe 2022 talent show

Reigning Miss Globe Maureen Montagne continues to take part in the pre-pageant activities of this year's competition.

The Filipina beauty queen co-hosted the second round of the Miss Globe 2022 talent competition in Albania over the weekend.

Wearing her crown and a blue dress, she said on stage: "It has been nothing but a pleasure being back here in Albania. I traveled all the way from the Philippines, and it's been so great to see the girls."

"Last year I was very stressed and pressured [while] competing for the crown. So this year, it's fun to kick back, relax, and watch the girls shine," she added.

Montagne was one of the judges in the first round of the Miss Globe 2022 talent competition, where the Philippines' Chelsea Fernandez performed a rendition of Rihanna's "Diamonds."

She is one of the candidates chosen to compete in the final round of the talent show.

Fernandez is aiming for a back-to-back win for the Philippines with Montagne during the Miss Globe 2022 coronation night, which will be held on October 15 in Albania.

