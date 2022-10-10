MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas is supporting Herlene Budol as the country's first representative to the Miss Planet International pageant.

The comedienne and social media star, known to many as "Hipon Girl," finished as first runner-up in Bb. Pilipinas 2022.

She was unable to win a crown as first runner-up, but her manager signed her up to join Miss Planet International later this year.

"She is ready to conquer the solar system," Bb. Pilipinas said in a Facebook post over the weekend.

"Let us all give our support to Herlene on her journey to bring home our first Miss Planet International crown," it added.

This year's Miss Planet International will be held on November 19 in Kampala, Uganda.

Budol earlier said that she sees Miss Planet International as her last pageant.

"Sa Planet International na rin po siguro 'yung last ko. Kaya gagawin ko ulit 'yung best ko, gaya ng ginawa ko sa Binibini," she said.

