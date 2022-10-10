A family from Baguio City was hailed as the “Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino” on Monday.

Guided by the saying “The family that prays together stays together,” the Adjaro family bested other contenders from all over the country.

Johnny and Martina Adjaro met in Baguio City in the 1970s. The couple got married and was blessed with six children.

Determined to give their children a bright future, the couple wrestled with the hardships of life.

Having a big family was a challenge to the couple. They doubled their efforts by engaging in farming and raising cows and pigs, among many.

“As the head of the family, I believe in the saying ‘Behind the success of a man is a woman.’ Thus, I am very much grateful to my loving wife, Martina. As we build our family, I believe that every family should take part in the activities of the community, not just inside the home,” the patriarch Johnny said in his speech during the awarding ceremony.

After years of sacrifices, Johnny and Martina’s children were able to graduate from college and become successful in their chosen fields: two are now engineers, one is a financial manager, one is a teacher, one is a nurse and the other one is an entrepreneur.

The couple also made it a point to give back to their community—something they taught to their children. The family is engaged in community and civic activities, and is always ready to help those in need.

“We have always encouraged our children to join the activities of the barangay, the cooperatives, the Church, the school and other festivities,” Johnny added.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adjaro family continued to strengthen their bond and faith in the Lord.

“To our parents and grandparents who are no longer here today, and to our community, you played a big role in the success of this occasion. I, thank you. The foundation of our family is our faith in the Lord. Truly, the family that prays together stays together,” Johnny said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s search for the “Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino” recognizes Filipino families who have demonstrated resiliency, courage and strength in overcoming the challenges they face, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The search is done in celebration of the 30th National Family Week.

“As the chairman of the NCFF [National Committee on Filipino Families], the DSWD is committed to promote unity, solidarity and stability of the Filipino family by actively providing quality service and programs to uphold their welfare and development,” Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo noted.

The search’s first runner-up is the Tayawan family from Malita, Davao Occidental, while the second runner-up is the Juan family from San Felipe, Zambales. The Caballero family from Calinog, Iloilo and the Camilan family from Talisay, Batangas also made it to the top 5 finalists.

The 2022 winner received P50,000 from the DSWD, while the runners-up were given P25,000 each.

“Your stories of determination came at an opportune time to bring hope as we adapt to the new normal situation. Ang akin lamang pong hinihiling sa mga natatanging pamilya, pagbalik ho ninyo sa inyong mga komunidad, bayan at lalawigan ay maging huwaran sa ibang mga pamilyang Pilipino,” Tulfo told the families. “Kayo po ang titingalain ng mga kababayan natin na natatanging mga pamilyang Pilipino.”

The winning family will help promote the goals of the NCFF and Filipino family values, and serve as resource persons during family-related activities.