PH Consulate celebrating FAHM through fashion

The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles is set to celebrate Filipino American History Month by showcasing some of the best in Filipino design and artistry.

On October 16th, in partnership with the Filipino American community in the city, the consulate will be hosting Ani which is directed by Concon Sinel and will feature works by Edwin Uy, Jhay Layson, and Laura Santos. Consul General Edgar Badajos vows a "very exciting, informative, and educational event."

"This a combination of both retelling the arrival of Filipinos [and] the achievements of Filipinos in California; at the same time, there's going to be a fashion cultural show where we will feature the traditional Filipino dresses [and] barong tagalog with a twist. They will incorporate the Philippine traditional textile," Badajos said.

As for Santos, the public can expect to see a 'diversity of fashion' from the show. "We're going to showcase luxury gowns and some of the designers will show native casual that they can use in everyday," Santos shared.

While designers are eager to show off their collections, they believe by showcasing these fabrics, they can also help local indigenous weavers in the Philippines. Layson noted "we can help the weavers to earn. We can help also showcase their artworks and in the future, we can communicate with other people here to help the natives [and] weavers."

The show will take place at the Church of Scientology in North Hollywood, and can also be seen live online.

Local models and performers will take part in the event -- many of whom have been rehearsing their pieces and their walks for the past week, eager to use Philippine fashion as a way to celebrate Fil-Am History Month.