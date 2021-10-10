MANILA -- One of the things many people miss from the time before the pandemic is going to their favorite coffee shops and lining up to have their cup of joe.

The demand of fast-paced pre-pandemic life required that necessary boost of energy to get through the day.

Such need for caffeine is still present. But going out to get coffee has become a complicated task with limited store and cafe operations, and health and safety protocols.

Some would choose to have their coffee delivered to their homes. But this would be costly.

This is why coffee lovers on the lookout for a coffee machine that can give them their daily caffeine punch might find one product interesting.

That coffee machines can be expensive is a usual problem. Using them may also be intimidating for some because preparing coffee may be complicated with all the mixes of flavors one must consider.

Fortunately, a capsule coffee machine that can be ordered online offers a personalized, beginner-friendly, and affordable coffee-making experience.

The B Coffee Co. Freshman Capsule Coffee Machine can be a partner in the everyday coffee routine.

First-time users do not need to worry because they just have to insert a coffee capsule into the machine, choose their preferred cup size, and let the machine brew the coffee.

They can also froth milk and pour it into the coffee for a finishing touch.

Their website also offers a variety of coffee mixes one can easily follow.

Usual brewing runs for just about 5 minutes.

The B Coffee Co. Freshman Capsule Coffee Machine is currently priced at P3,199 on Shopee and can be purchased at a discounted price during the 10.10 sale.

The capsule coffee machine comes with a discovery kit and free milk frother.

The discovery kit contains four different flavored coffee capsules to try on: Americano, latte, cappuccino, and mocha. The machine is also compatible with Nespresso capsules.

Its coffee capsules are available online and in supermarkets.