New eats: Level up your 'baon' whether working at home or at the office

MANILA -- James and Daughters is now open for dine-in in Estancia at the Capital Commons in Pasig.

But for those of us who have to go to the office or are working from home, chef Jonas Ng offers his "baon boxes" — which include some of the best-sellers of his global comfort food restaurant.

You can choose your viand for your baon box, which also comes with a tea egg, braised tofu, the vegetable viand for the day, and white rice.

Taiwanese Pork Sausage and 3 Cups Chicken baon boxes. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

If you are into classics, we recommend trying the Chinese wine- and soy-infused goodness of James and Daughters’ classic 3-cups chicken (P250), or the garlicky simplicity of their Taiwanese pork sausage (P250).

Is this quarantine getting you down? We recommend two dishes in Ng’s baon boxes menu that gave us maximum comfort for the soul.

Smoked Duck baon box. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

The Smoked Duck (P300) was phenomenal with its accompanying sweet chili sauce. The duck meat was tender and moist even after it travelled all the way to Makati. It was a treat to have duck at home and at affordable prices.

Hong Shou Rou baon box. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Pork belly is always hard not to love and it was love at first bite with Ng’s Hong Shou Rou (P300). The pork belly was braised in red wine until it was not only fork-tender, but melt-in-your mouth. I couldn’t get enough of the sauce. Slightly acidic, it balanced the richness of the pork and made eating the generous portion of rice very easy to finish.

If you’re missing other James and Daughter dishes like the Dong Po Pork, Kiam Hee Lo Ba, or the Five Treasure Soup, these and more are available in solo or party-sizes for delivery or pick-up. For James & Daughters delivery orders, their hotline is 0917-134-6625.