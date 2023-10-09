Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo in her "Beauties for SDGs" video. Miss International/YouTube

Nicole Borromeo highlights the importance of a home and how it serves as a "foundation for a brighter future" in her newly released video for Miss International.

Each candidate is asked to submit a video for Miss International's "Beauties for SDGs," an initiative that aims to promote the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Borromeo, who is aiming for the Philippines' seventh Miss International crown, is seen visiting communities and helping build homes with partner organizations in the nearly 3-minute clip.

"Together, we can transform houses into homes, creating safe spaces that foster growth, healing, and happiness," she said. "The moment families step into their new homes, their lives are forever changed as they embark on new journeys. Their future is filled with possibilities and hope."

She went on: "This is the cornerstone of sustainable development goals, a path towards a brighter, more equitable future."

Borromeo has arrived in Japan for the Miss International 2023 pageant, which will be held on October 26.

Watch her "Beauties for SDGs" video below: