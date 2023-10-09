Former couple Nadine Lustre and James Reid once again crossed paths as they walked the runway of a recently concluded fashion event.

Lustre was one of the muses for "Hyperballad," a collection by the local fashion label Rafa Worldwide. She was a vision in red in her cherry dress, which is adorned with beads made out of recycled magazine pages.

Reid, on the other hand, strutted the runway in a mesh and leather piece by Nina Amoncio's Antonina.

Local fashion website Metro.Style also shared a photo of them walking the runway at the same time, with Lustre right behind Reid.

Lustre and Reid had an accidental "twinning" moment during the launch of Gucci's flagship store in Makati last September.

It seems that all is well between them as they posed together for a photo with fellow celebrities Anne Curtis and Liza Soberano.

Lustre and Reid broke up in 2020 after dating for more than three years.

They have since moved on with their respective beaus, Filipino-French businessman Christopher Bariou and actress Issa Pressman, respectively.