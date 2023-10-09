MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

FORD ISLAND CONQUEST

The Ford Island Conquest (FIC) experiential test drive event continues its nationwide tour this October.

The 3-day event first set stage at SM Seaside in Cebu from October 6 to 8, and will make stops at Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna from October 13 to 15 and SM City Pampanga in San Fernando, Pampanga from October 27 to 29.

Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the FIC features an in-mall vehicle display and on-road test drive, with the addition of a special drive track in Pampanga where customers and enthusiasts can experience the features and capabilities of the Next-Gen Ranger, Territory and Everest.

Those who make reservations at the FIC are entitled to pick a prize when they reserve a Next-Gen Ranger, Territory, or Everest. A wide array of cash discounts and prizes are up for grabs for customers.

More details are available on the FIC website and social media pages.

HONG KONG EVENTS, ATTRACTIONS

Handout

Visitors can say "hello" to Hong Kong's plethora of surprises this year.

Following a five-year hiatus, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival makes its grand return to the Central Harbourfront from October 26 to 29. Throughout November, Taste Around Town will highlight over 300 of Hong Kong’s destinations to eat and drink, with a month-long program of exclusive discounts, limited-time menus, and more.

Other events to look forward to in Hong Kong this year include the Cyclothlon race for cyclists on October 22 and the Hong Kong Streetathon running event on December 17.

Those who are looking beyond the usual metropolitan Hong Kong can check out natural landscapes and attractions, such as a 55-kilometer-long track that connects Tuen Mun to Sha Tin; Sai Kung Country Park’s Three Fathoms Cove (Kei Ling Ha Hoi); and Tung Lung Chau for rock climbing.

More details are available at the Discover Hong Kong website.

SIARGAO INTERNATIONAL SURFING CUP

The 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup is set to be held from October 25 to November 1 on the island's iconic Cloud 9.

This year's edition promises to be a multicentric celebration of surfing culture, values, and community, as pro international surfers gear up to challenge the formidable waves in a bid for the WSL Men’s and Women’s QS3000 International Surfing Cup.

Aside from athletes, tourists are also invited to experience Siargao's beauty and surfing culture.