MANILA -- Three beauty queens are coming together to host a national pageant.

Rabiya Mateo, Bea Gomez, and Annabelle McDonnell will be the hosts of the inaugural The Miss Philippines, which will be held on October 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winners of the upcoming pageant will represent the country in Miss Supranational, Miss Charm, and Miss Asia Pacific International.

Mateo and Gomez competed in the 69th and 70th editions of Miss Universe in 2021. The former finished in the Top 21, while the latter placed in the Top 5.

McDonnell, on the other hand, was proclaimed first runner-up in Miss Charm 2023.

All three beauty queens started out as delegates of Miss Universe Philippines, the sister pageant of the newly formed The Miss Philippines.