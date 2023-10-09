Taiwanese-American visual artist James Jean. Photo: Instagram/@jamesjeanart

Save the date, Filipino ARMYs, because the "BTS X James Jean: Seven Phases" art exhibit is coming to Manila!

The artistic collaboration between the K-pop sensation and renowned Taiwanese-American visual artist will be mounted at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City from October 27 to December 3, Hybe Insight recently announced.

Join us in Manila as we celebrate the artistry and talent of BTS and James Jean at [HYBE INSIGHT] BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES EXHIBITION.

This unique exhibition will take you on a journey through artistry, creativity, and the world of BTS through the beautiful collaboration… pic.twitter.com/nbmcXZ6xPr — HYBE INSIGHT (@HYBEINSIGHTtwt) October 6, 2023

"Join us in Manila as we celebrate the artistry and talent of BTS and James Jean," Hybe Insight said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"This unique exhibition will take you on a journey through artistry, creativity, and the world of BTS through the beautiful collaboration between the Grammy-nominated pop icon BTS and the renowned artist James Jean," it added.

Jean debuted the "Seven Phases" exhibit in 2021 for the opening of the Hybe Insight Museum in Seoul. It is composed of artworks inspired by BTS and its seven members.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

