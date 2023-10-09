(Left to right) Bretman Rock, Patrick Starrr, and Bella Poarch. Instagram

MANILA -- Three Filipino-American personalities are included in Forbes Top Creators: Fashion 50, a list of content creators "who shape the global tastes and trends across arts, style, and luxury goods."

Forbes partnered with the creator marketing agency Influential to create the list, which is based on total reach, follower engagement, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Social media star Bretman Rock ranked 7th with 52 million total followers, an average engagement of 3.40%, and an entrepreneurship score of 2.

Forbes said its entrepreneurship score follows a one-to-four scale, ranging from content creators who earn from traditional advertising to those who build their own brands.

"The Hawaii-based Filipino American creator has gone on to reach new heights since branching beyond the 'beauty guru' moniker, becoming the first gay man to cover Vogue Philippines and Playboy, and working with Nike, Balmain, Valentino, Crocs, Amazon, and Google. Rock released his first book, 'You’re That Bitch: And Other Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself,' this February," Forbes noted.

At 12th place is makeup guru Patrick Starrr with 12 million total followers, 1.40% average engagement, and an entrepreneurship score of 4.

"Since launching his YouTube channel in 2013, makeup artist Patrick Starrr has proven his influence in the beauty world. The Filipino-American creator launched his own cosmetics label, One/Size, in 2020," Forbes said.

Singer Bella Poarch, meanwhile, has 112 million total followers, an average engagement score of 0.65%, and an entrepreneurship score of 3.

"The Filipina-American Navy veteran has evolved from TikTok fame to a pop music and fashion star. In 2022, she released her first album, 'Dolls.' In 2023, she partnered with luxury brands Miu Miu and Hugo Boss. Poarch also anchored Steve Madden’s fall campaign and modeled for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty," Forbes said.

The Forbes Top Creators: Fashion 50 list is topped by Emma Chamberlain with 28 million total followers, an average engagement of 6.25%, and an entrepreneurship score of 4.

The YouTube star is credited for being "one of the first influencers to ink deals in the luxury space" as ambassador for brands like Cartier and Lancome.

