Bollywood stars coming to Manila for Festival of Lights

MANILA -- India’s biggest festival Diwali Mela (Festival of Lights) is coming to Manila — and it will feature Bollywood stars Inderjit Nikku, Gurnam Bhullar, Gurlej Akhtar, and Kulwinder Kally.

Happening on November 4 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), Diwali Mela is a celebration of victory, joy, and prosperity. The celebration features traditional Indian clothes, food, and plenty of lights and fireworks.

In addition, Diwali is known for the brightly burning clay lamps that people put outside their homes during the holiday.

In an interview with the media, Ravinder Singh, the CEO of Desi Matters Productions, who arranged the festival, said, “Our purpose to celebrate it here in Manila is to unite and build mutual understanding between Filipino community and Indian community. We also want to create a cultural exchange with Filipinos and Indians living here in the Philippines.”

He added: “This festival is as important to Hindus as the Christmas holiday is to Christians. It’s a celebration of good over evil or light over darkness. Of course, it is one of the biggest festivals in India.”

On the main day of the festival, attendees will gather together for a prayer or worship, followed by food feasts and firework festivities.

Singh also shared that this festival is also a way of introducing Bollywood stars to the Philippines.

Produced by Filipino Indian Commerce and Welfare Society Inc. with Happy Manila Entertainment, MK Productions, Aryan Travel Manila, and Desi Matters Productions, Diwali Mela’s tickets are available at SM Tickets.

“We can’t wait to show our tradition to the Philippines. They will also enjoy performances from these Indian artists who are so excited to visit Manila. We hope this festival will bring Filipinos closer to Indian entertainment,” he ended.