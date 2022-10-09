Google celebrates Regatta de Zamboanga with special doodle

Google on Sunday changed its search page logo for Philippine users to a Doodle artwork depicting Zamboanga's colorful vintas.

The change comes as Google takes part in the commemoration of the Regatta de Zamboanga, an annual sailing competition from the southern part of the Philippines.

The event is the highlight of the Zamboanga Hermosa Festival honoring its patron saint, the La Virgen Nuestra Señora del Pilar de Zaragoza.

“Also known as lepa-lepa or sakayan, the vintas are traditional outrigger boats with vibrant, rectangular sails. The intricate patterns on the canvas—designed by the racers themselves—symbolize the identities, customs and aspirations of the region’s diverse ethnic groups,” Google said in a statement.

“Although the regatta is a friendly competition in celebration of the fishermen’s maritime skills, everyone is motivated to be one of the winning teams to take home a prize,” it added.

Google Doodles are temporary alterations on the search engine's homepage's logo to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures of particular countries.