K-pop star CL is new Johnnie Walker ambassador

K-pop star CL. Handout

Johnnie Walker welcomes global K-pop superstar CL as its new brand ambassador.

The global whisky brand said it recognized CL’s passion, optimism, and curiosity that enabled her to be the first Korean solo female artist to break into the American Billboard Top 100 list with her hit, "Lifted."

“I’ve always hoped that by forging new paths, breaking down cultural barriers and challenging stereotypes, I could inspire others to never feel constrained by their background or the status quo they see in the world around them. I’m really excited to tell this story with Johnnie Walker because I recognize their 200-year history of pushing boundaries and challenging norms all over the world,” CL said in a statement.

The South Korean singer-rapper recently released her latest single "Lover Like Me," the second single from CL's debut studio album "Alpha," which is scheduled for release this month.

Co-written by English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, "Lover Like Me" sees the 30-year-old K-pop star addressing a former partner who is keen on winning her back.

CL, whose real name is Lee Chaerin, debuted in 2009 under YG Entertainment as part of the popular girl group 2NE1. The four-piece act, which included former Kapamilya artist Sandara Park, disbanded in 2017.

Given CL’s fondness for highballs, Johnnie Walker launched the #JohnnieHighball Mix It Up Contest with a bar cart set, packed with an exclusive bottle signed by CL along with P50,000 worth of Johnnie Walker whisky at stake.

Budding mixologists are encouraged to make their own highball and post the best photo on their Instagram feed. Contestants may mix Johnnie Walker’s signature highball the Johnnie & Lime, or make their very own highball recipe. In the caption, include the name and recipe of the highball posted, and tag the official Johnnie Walker Philippines Instagram page and use the hashtags #MixItUp and #JohnnieHighball.

Three winners will be selected based on the following categories: The Picture Perfect Johnnie & Lime, The Bar-Ready #JohnnieHighball for original highball recipes, and People’s Choice for posts with the most likes.

Five winners will also be selected at random and will each get a Johnnie Highball kit and P10,000.00.

Meanwhile, Johnnie Walker also unveiled its Princes Street visitor center right in the heart of Scotland.

It is the centerpiece of Johnnie Walker’s mother company Diageo’s £185-million investment to revitalize Scotland’s whisky tourism industry.

The 71,500 sq. ft. shrine to scotch whisky is a reimagining of the traditional whisky tour experience. Visitors will be taken on a journey of flavor and discovery, and learn about the 200-year-old journey of Johnnie Walker to the global brand it is today.