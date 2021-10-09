MANILA -- Digital as the new normal and how it has been mainstreamed into commerce, finance and most other aspects of everyday life is expected to take centerstage in the country's largest digital industry gathering this year.

The DigiCon POP of the Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) to be held virtually Oct. 11-15, 2021 is tackling digital as the new 'pop.'

Among the featured speakers is Filipino social media star Bretman Rock. The digital influencer made headlines as a trailblazer for both the LGBTQIA+ and Asian-American communities through his very own reality show and social content.

This year’s featured speakers are comprised of industry giants:

Adam Grant, best-selling author of Think Again

Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman of Ogilvy UK

Scott Galloway, host of the podcast Pivot

Laurent Ezekiel, Chief Marketing Officer and Growth Officer for WPP

Gill Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer of IBM

"Digital is the new masa," said Leigh Reyes, Board President of IMMAP and Creative Chair of MullenLowe TREYNA Group of Companies. "From village Viber groups, to live selling, from learning how to navigate by QR code, to Zoom e-numans and Zoomba, digital made a full shift to the mainstream."

Five days of DigiCon dives into a framework that consists of four programming tracks—Disruption, Expansion, Emerging, and Possibilities—which brings together over fifty keynote speakers from all over the world.

DigiCon POP will also mark the return of two events following a year of hiatus due to the pandemic.

DPOP Youth will be back for a one-day workshop and competition where university students can learn, socialize, and showcase their talents in the digital industry while also hearing from key industry leaders on strategy development, creative strategy, and media orchestration.

Aside from DPOP Youth, the Boomerang Awards will also make its return.

Special categories have also been added including the Purple Boomerang Award which focuses on gender equality and empowerment for women and the Blue Impact Boomerang which recognizes campaigns that were developed as "people first" and measures mobile ingenuity and innovation in driving business objectives through Facebook.

For more details about DigiCon POP 2021, visit their website at www.digicon.com.ph

ABS-CBN News is a partner of the Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines in this event.