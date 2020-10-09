WATCH: Miss Universe PH candidates in mock Q&A on Tim Yap's online show

MANILA -- Ten candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 recently appeared on the online show of Tim Yap, allowing the public to get to know them a bit more.

The host said the ladies were "randomly selected" for his show titled "Tim Yap Live," which was streamed live on Facebook last week.

After a quick one-on-one interview with Yap, each of the candidates were asked to take part in a mock question and answer round.

The questions were sent to Yap by well-known personalities from different industries such as broadcast journalist Karen Davila, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat, and Bench founder Ben Chan.

Here are the questions they got, as well as their answers:

BELLA YSMAEL, PARAÑAQUE

Question (from construction magnate Alice Eduardo): "What things are we doing during the pandemic do you think should we continue even when it's over?"

Answer: "Definitely in this pandemic, I think the most important thing that people have been doing more is helping each other out. One thing that has been big during the pandemic has been people supporting each other either [by] supporting local businesses, both online and even physical stores, and people putting up donation drives, helping those who are really in need.

"Not that we haven't been helping each other out before, but for some reason this pandemic, the joint fear that we had with each other, we learned solidarity. And that's something that we should continue as a nation, as a united nation and as a united world.

"Solidarity I think is one of our greatest lessons, and I think this is definitely something that we will all continue and take with us even when the pandemic is over."

SIGRID FLORES, CATANDUANES

Question (from broadcast journalist Karen Davila): "Should divorce be legalized in the Philippines?"

Answer: "As someone who has been working a lot with children, I know how important it is to grow with a complete family. And I understand that we should have freedom to choose, but we have to be sensitive to those kids.

"I think that the Philippines is not ready yet for divorce. And I think that it is ideal if we keep marriage as sacred not only for the couples, but most especially for the kids and their future."

SANDRA LEMONON, TAGUIG

Question (from events director Javi Martinez): "What's your opinion on transwomen joining Miss Universe Philippines?"

Answer: "My opinion in transwomen joining.. For me, my take is a transwoman is a woman that is unfortunately trapped in a body that she doesn't recognize or is aligned with. Which means she is a woman -- she thinks like a woman, she believes she is a woman, and she should be respected as a woman.

"I understand that a lot of people are not ready for this. I understand that a lot of people might judge this because we are not aware, we don't know the full story. We are not taught that this should be something that should be normalized. Because they are people and at the end of the day they have feelings, they should be accepted by society. And it's about time, I really am putting such strong thoughts on it because it's 2020, I believe that we shouldn't be doing everything that was from the past. We should be progressive. We should be welcoming.

"And if they do choose to join Miss Universe or whatever pageant that may be, if the organization allows that then why not? We should accept it, too. So that is my stance against that."

PAULINE AMELINCKX, BOHOL

Question (from TV host Kim Atienza): "ABS-CBN's franchise wasn't renewed by Congress. Do you agree with this decision and why?"

Answer: "I actually appreciate ABS-CBN in the sense that it not only entertains people but it inspires people. So if their franchise was renewed this year then I think a lot of people would have been able to benefit from it, especially during the pandemic times. It would have been a news source for them, and also a way for them to take their mind off the things that may be happening in the Philippines and all around the world.

"Hopefully soon their franchise might be renewed again so that they can continue, so that everyone in ABS-CBN can continue to inspire the Filipino."

PAULA ORTEGA, ALBAY

Question (from Tatler Philippines editor-in-chief Anton San Diego): "What qualities do you have that the other ladies here don't have that will make you stand out?"

Answer: "I think it's definitely my background. My parents are both Filipino but I was born and raised in Spain. Having a very big, multi-cultural background, I got to learn a lot [about] different countries, I got to travel a lot. I was privileged and blessed enough to experience different cultures and countries in a sense that I was really into them. I spent one month in Germany, I spent five months in Norway, I have family in the States, I have family in New Zealand.

"All those inputs really flourished me, my personality, who am I today. And I am a very open-minded and welcoming person and I am willing to listen to everyone. And me as a nurse, I want to help a lot of people. So I think that's the thing that makes me very unique and I can aspire to help a lot of people, hopefully with the Miss Universe Philippines platform."

MICHELE GUMABAO, QUEZON CITY

Question (from PR maven Apples Aberin): "Is the role of Miss Universe still relevant at this point given the many challenges the pandemic has brought about? Why and why not?"

Answer: "The role of Miss Universe, of any beauty queen at a time like this in the midst of the whole pandemic, is very, very much relevant. Because at a time where we're all called to isolate, at a time where we want to be alone, now we're calling forth for hope. We're calling forth for a change. And staging a pageant in the midst of a pandemic for me symbolizes that we will not be affected by this virus. We will not let fear paralyze us from achieving our dreams. We will not let the situation around us stop us from what our destiny is and what our goal really is.

"And as our national director said, Ms. Shamcey, we'll not stop. This virus will not stop us. And that is why we are here, we are ready to work, we're ready to represent our country. We're ready to bring hope because that is all what we're looking for right now."

KIMBERLY HAKENSON, CAVITE

Question (from Bench founder Ben Chan): "How did the lockdown change your attitude towards yourself, life, and goals?"

Answer: "The lockdown made me realize that us human beings should really work together, that cooperation is really the key in surviving problems as big as this one. It made me realize that altruism is still something that exists in our world today. And I think that more than anything else, this is something that should improve all of us and not pull us down."

CHRISTELLE ABELLO, AKLAN

Question (from Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat): "How can you, as an ambassador for the Philippines, help promote the beauty of our country's sites and culture in these times?"

Answer: "We are definitely living in trying times at the moment and it really is hard to see the positivity during this time. However, I think with the power of social media we can continue to promote the beauty of what our country has to offer, such as islands as my very own Boracay, which is known as paradise to many.

"And I think it's important to remind people that the dark times will not last forever. And as soon as this will all be over, as long as we are safe, we can continue to appreciate the beauty of our country and also cherish the times that we have with each other."

ALAIZA MALINAO, DAVAO CITY

Question (from former beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez): "What is the embodiment of being a lady?"

Answer: "For me being a lady is whoever she wants to be. Being a lady could be a little boyish, being a lady could be sporty, or a farmer. Being a lady is someone who shows compassion and lets other people express themselves, however they want to be. And for me that's the embodiment of being a lady."

APRIEL SMITH, CEBU

Question (from fashion designer Rajo Laurel): "What don't I need to know about you? And why?"

Answer: "What you need to know about me is I am a person who is really passionate about what I do and what really matters. I'm a kind of a person who [is] just like your sister, your friend, your neighbor, or just a normal girl.

"But I have a dream, a bigger dream that molds me to become a better person, to become a voice of people who are being bullied, to those who are also experiencing... having a hard time experiencing mental health and the physical attribute or the physical fitness as well. That's why I want to promote the youth sports and anti-bullying to let them not experience what I have experienced before.

"And one thing that you need to know about me is I'm just a normal person who is there for you through ups and downs and who you can talk to."

