Religious leaders in PH unite in prayer against COVID-19

MANILA -- Religious leaders from the Christian and Muslim communities in the Philippines joined forces in an online interfaith prayer meeting against COVID-19.

The meetings, which happened on September 17 and 19, was proposed by chairman Man Hee Lee of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) to unite the religious community in battling this pandemic.

During the first part, the religious leaders earnestly prayed for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for the wisdom to find the cure for it as soon as possible.

They also prayed for the Philippine government, medical frontliners, and the families who lost their loved ones because of the virus.

Pastor Bjorn Capiendo, one of the participants, encouraged everyone to be “blessed peacemakers who strive to prevent contention, strife and war,” especially during these trying times.

He added that this is the right time for people from different sectors in the society to use their influence “to reconcile opposing parties and to prevent lawsuits and hostilities in families and neighbors

Roberto Mata, operations manager of Islamic Studies Call And Guidance of the Philippines, also shared a short message regarding prayer.

"It is very important that in every prayer in and out the body of a person should be cleaned," he said.

According to him, people should always pray completely and with sincerity in everything to God.

HWPL vowed to continue to bridge religious communities for peace through continuous interfaith dialogues, prayer gathering, and fellowship. This includes that the religious leaders participating in HWPL interfaith dialogue expressed their commitment to continuously discuss how to bridge the gap caused by different ideologies.