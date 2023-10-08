Michelle Dee posts official headshots for Miss Universe

MANILA – Michelle Dee has unveiled her official headshots for the forthcoming Miss Universe pageant.

On Instagram, Dee shared the captivating photos, showcasing herself in an elegant white top complemented by exquisite pearl accessories, radiating glamour and poise.

“Here we go, Philippines,” Dee wrote in the caption.

Additionally, she extended an invitation to her followers, encouraging them to download the Miss Universe app and cast their votes in support of her bid to secure a spot in the semifinals.

One of the two photos that Dee shared has been featured on the Miss Universe website.

Dee is set to represent the Philippines in this year's Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in El Salvador on November 18.

Last week, Dee finished her training with the Philippine Air Force.

It was back in September when the Miss Universe Philippines Organization first announced Dee's Philippine Air Force training, with the organization saying it is "something she really wants to do for the country."

Aside from being a beauty queen, Dee is also a model and entrepreneur, as well as an actress who has experience doing fight scenes on television.