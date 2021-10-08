MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

DITO SHARES GUIDE ON SWITCHING NETWORKS

Dito promises to offer a seamless porting experience to those who are planning to switch to their network.

It listed steps on how to make the transfer, starting with ensuring that the customers meet the following requirements:

- must not have any outstanding financial obligation with their current mobile service provider

- mobile number is not locked to any service provider

- have no porting request in the last 60 days

- mobile number is not prohibited from porting by a court of law

- subscriber has not been blacklisted by a network provider for fraudulent activities

- must have an active mobile number, mobile number must not be part of a bundled service or product of another network provider

- mobile number is not the principal contact number in a multi-number account.

It said applicants must submit a Mobile Network Portability (MNP) application to their provider to get their Unique Subscriber Code (USC), which they need to provide when applying.

Dito currently only offers prepaid plans, with more details on its website and social media pages.

SMART ENTICES CUSTOMERS TO MAKE TELCO SWITCH

Like Dito, Smart is also inviting mobile phone users in the Philippines to make the switch to its network without having to change numbers.

Those who get a USC from their originating provider can go to any Smart Store with a valid ID and any proof of mobile ownership. From there, Smart will begin processing the MNP application without any charges.

Smart also introduced its new postpaid Signature Plans+ starting at P999 per month, which includes unlimited 5G access, among other perks.

Prepaid subscribers, meanwhile, can choose from a selection of packages with unlimited access to selected apps.

There is also the GigaLife App, which lets subscribers check their account details, monitor their subscriptions and usage, buy promos, and accumulate points for rewards.

More details are available on Smart's website.

GLOBE EXPANDS VOLTE, VOWIFI CAPABILITIES

Globe recently expanded its Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice Over Wifi (VoWifi) capabilities to more users so they can make and take unbroken calls, particularly during emergencies.

When faced with poor indoor signal, Globe postpaid customers can improve their voice calls by activating VoWiFi in their mobile phones. VoWiFi, also known as WiFi calling, amplifies network coverage in areas with poor signal quality, letting calls to be made through WiFi instead of through a mobile 3G/LTE network.

Meanwhile, with VoLTE, customers can enjoy high-definition voice calls while simultaneously gaming, streaming, or browsing over the LTE network.

NINJA VAN CELEBRATES 5 YEARS

Courier and logistics company Ninja Van Philippines is celebrating its fifth anniversary with around 7,000 riders and drivers in the country.

It said it has seen a 150% growth in parcel volumes in the past 12 months, adding that it is processing billions of cash-on-delivery payments monthly.

The company, which started out in a condominium unit, now has over 300 hubs, stores, and station warehouses. It has since launched new services such as COD Advance to make the shift to e-commerce easier for customers, especially owners of small businesses.

SKY LAUNCHES NEW 24/7 PLATFORM

Sky has launched a round-the-clock customer service message platform to address concerns and other service inquiries online.



This new customer touchpoint is facilitated by a messaging bot named Kyla, allowing SKYcable and Sky Fiber subscribers to do self-help on basic concerns by guiding them to available resources and transfer them to converse with live agents for more complex matters.

More details are available on Sky's website.

UNIQLO TO OPEN MORE STORES IN PH

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is set to open more stores in the country this last quarter of the year.

The brand will reopen its SM City Iloilo store on October 29, followed by a new store launch at SM City Grand Central in Caloocan City on November 26.

Also opening soon is a new Uniqlo store at Robinsons Dumaguete on December 17.