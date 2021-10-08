LISTEN: Catriona Gray releases first self-written song

MANILA -- As promised to her fans, former Miss Universe Catriona Gray dropped a new single on Friday.

Titled "Love Language," the track is Gray's first self-written song. It was released under Warner Music Philippines' Global Pinoy Music, which is described as a collaborative movement that aims to promote Filipino music internationally.

Sharing the cover art for her digital single, Gray said she is both excited and nervous as she hopes that the public will "love it as much as I do."

For "Love Language," Gray collaborated with Sydney-based producer Billy Cabusas, also known as Cabu.

She previously revealed that the song was written when she was in Australia in May 2021.

"So, whilst in lockdown in Australia back in May 2021, I wrote my first song. And when I got out, I went straight to the studio and recorded with [Cabu]," she said.

Listen to "Love Language" here.

Gray, the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder, is hoping to make her mark on the music scene as a recording artist.

Before "Love Language," she released her own version of "Raise Your Flag," a song inspired by a statement she made during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

