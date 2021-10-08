Happening this weekend: 10.10 sale events and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the sale events happening this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FOODPANDA's 10.10 DEALS

Foodpanda is joining in the 10.10 sale events by offering deals on food items, essentials, and more from October 8 to 12.

Users of Foodpanda shops can key in the 1010ONSHOPS promo code to get P99 off on minimum orders of P499 from stores such as Marks & Spencer, Monterey Meat Shop, Miniso, and Mumuso, among others.

New users get extra perks with P99 off on P399 minimum orders from all stores by using the code 1010NEWSHOPS.

The PICKUP1010 code can be used in selected Foodpanda partners to get P101 off from orders with a P399 minimum value. This can be used as much as three times on cashless payments from October 10 to 12.

The food delivery app also gives P100 off on orders with a minimum value of P499 with the code 10TEN.

Meanwhile, Pandapro yearly plans are also offered at 50% off during the promo period.

HOME BUDDIES' SM SOUTHMALL FAIR

Popular Facebook group Home Buddies kicked off its SM Southmall Fair on Friday, October 8.

The sale covers home essentials and more, and will run until October 17 at the mall's event center.

It comes after the Big Budol online sale of Home Buddies, which features discount vouchers and promos for group members.

DITO'S 10.10 MEGA SALE

Dito Telecommunity is joining the 10.10 bandwagon with its Mega Sale on Lazada and Shopee this weekend.

Customers can expect discounts on sim card bundles, data promos, and free shipping, as well as livestreams featuring social media personalities.

INAX' WATER INDULGENCE PROMO

Japanese brand Inax is holding a Water Indulgence Promo at select stores as well as online.

Running until November 30, the sale event promises up to 30% in discounts on toilets, showers, bidets, and other bathroom pieces.

Participating stores include AllHome branches in Sta. Rosa, Antipolo, Molino/Daang Hari, Taguig, Bataan, Imus, Kawit, Las Piñas, Sipag, Naga, Bulacan, Cebu, Iloilo, Vibal, Silang, Cabanatuan, Butuan, San Ildefonso, Koronadal, Santiago, Gapan, Cagayan De Oro, Libis, Pampanga, General Trias, Tanza, Evia, Malolos, Dasmariñas, and North Molino.

Customers can also chat with AllHome's personal shopper on Viber, with more details on the INAX Philippines' Facebook page.

LANDERS' MEMBERSHIP PROMO

Landers is offering a 50% off on membership and renewal until October 12.

With the promo, customers can avail of a primary membership for P400 and a business membership for P500 at any Landers Superstore branch or at the store's website.

Also running until October 12 is the Super Crazy Sale for in-store customers. Landers has branches in Las Piñas, Pasig, Quezon City, Manila, and Cebu.

MAXIME'S 10.10 SALE

Maxime is celebrating October with tricks and treats for dogs.

On October 10, pet parents can enjoy up to 50% off on Maxime products at Shopee, with the promo extended until October 14 on Lazada.

On October 15, 20, and 31, special guests will join to give away up to additional 10% discounts.

SAMSUNG DISCOUNT ON NEW TV

Samsung is offering its massive 98-inch Neo QLED (QN90A) for pre-order in the Philippines at a net cash discount price of P399,999 from P499,999 (SRP).

With the TV, customers will also receive a Samsung Q900A Soundbar with Dolby Atmos worth P54,999 for free, as well as a 6-month subscription to HBO GO.

The promo runs until October 31, with more details on Samsung's website.

SHEIN'S ANNIVERSARY SALE

Global fashion retailer Shein is ringing in its 13th birthday with an anniversary sale running until October 10.

Aside from up to 80% off on selected designs, the sale will also include collections by five Filipino designers who were part of Shein X, the brand's global design incubator program launched earlier this year.

The five Filipino designers are Candle Ray, Abimer, Raya Aleczandra, Kimble Quinto, and Pamela Madlangbayan.

More details are available on Shein's website and app.

SHOPEE'S 10.10 BIG BRANDS FESTIVAL

Shopee is offering deals, discounts, free shipping, vouchers, and giveaways in its 10.10 Brands Festival, which will run until October 10.

Users of the e-commerce platform can stock up on health and personal care items, mom and baby essentials, home makeover must-haves, groceries, fashion pieces, electronics, appliances, and more.

More details are available on Shopee's app and social media pages.