Former beauty queen Sharifa Akeel has filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for governor of Sultan Kudarat in the 2022 elections.

The 24-year-old wife of Maguindanao second district Rep. Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu is running under Aksyon Demokratiko, the political party of presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

"Samahan niyo po ako sa aking bagong tatahakin na landas," she said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In a previous interview, Akeel said she believes her pageantry experience would give her an edge in the upcoming elections.

"Kaming mga beauty queen, we've already had our own advocacy also and that is to serve and help people," she said.

Akeel is known among pageant fans as the winner of the Miss Asia Pacific International competition in 2018.

She married Mangudadatu in Cotabato City last August. Their union came a year after their relationship drew controversy, when the politician's wife, Mylene, accused the beauty queen of being a mistress.

