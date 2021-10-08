Ex-beauty queen Alaiza Malinao introduces newborn baby

MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Philippines finalist Alaiza Malinao has given birth to her first child, as seen in her social media posts this week.

In one of her posts on Instagram, Malinao shared a video that showed highlights of her pregnancy journey, including a glimpse of her baby Noah.

"My baby is 11 days young today. My 41 weeks of pregnancy went by very fast and I don't know if I miss it, but here's a quick peek of how I spent it until [we] finally met our Noah," she said in the caption, tagging the Instagram account of her boyfriend.

On Thursday, Malinao posted new photos of her with Noah taken two weeks ago.

"A photo from 2 weeks ago and a photo of my 2-week old Noah," she said.

Malinao represented Davao City and finished in the Top 16 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

She publicly revealed her pregnancy in August by showing her baby bump while looking elegant in a white Filipiniana terno.