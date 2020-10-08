Vice Ganda gives a tour of his new house which has an elevator

MANILA – Comedy superstar Vice Ganda gave his fans and followers a glimpse of his home in his newest vlog post on Wednesday, October 7.

The "It's Showtime" host also gave a tour of the living area, dining room, kitchen, dirty kitchen, guest room, powder room, as well as his spa area, entertainment area, and bar.

He also showed his eight-car garage and pool.

According to Vice, he bought the property six years ago and it took three years to construct the house, which has an industrial design.

"Binili ko ‘to para sa lolo ko. Nung namatay ang lolo ko, sobra akong na-sad, nawalan ako ng ganang ipatayo siya. Tumengga siya ng ilang taon," he said.

“Pero maganda kasi ‘yung property tapos inadvise-an ako na huwag daw ibenta dahil sayang mag-a-appreciate. At saka dahil gusto ko na rin lumipat ng bahay, pinatayuan ko siya. In three years, natapos na siyang gawin," Vice added.

The comedian said he was supposed to move to his new house last March but this didn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nag-lockdown, so hindi ako nakalipat. ‘Yung mga gamit na in-order ko for delivery, hindi siya na-deliver. Nag-GCQ na, ayos na dapat. Pinayagan nang lumipat, tapos ide-deliver ‘yung gamit. Tapos biglang naghigpit na naman. So hindi natuloy. So ngayon, lumuluwag na ulit kaya unti-unti papalipat na kami,” he explained.

According to Vice, he also decided to put an elevator in his new house for his mother.

"May elevator kasi siyempre ‘yung nanay ko pagpupunta rito, masakit ‘yung tuhod, hindi niya kakayaning umakyat. Kaya nagpagawa ako ng elevator for her,” he said.

Starting this Saturday, October 11, "It's Showtime" and other Kapamilya shows will finally air on A2Z Channel.

A2Z is the newly rebranded Channel 11 following Zoe Broadcasting Network’s partnership with ABS-CBN. It wil be the new home of some Kapamilya programs on free television.



The new A2Z Channel 11 will be seen on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV like Sky Cable.