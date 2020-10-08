LOOK: New ginger species discovered in PH

Photo of Plagiostachys lourdesiae from the Nordic Journal of Botany/Handout

MANILA -- A Filipino scientist has discovered a new plant species endemic to the provinces of Agusan del Sur and Zamboanga del Sur in Mindanao.

Plagiostachys lourdesiae is part of the Plagiostachys species, a small genus of Zingiberaceae or the ginger family.

Rudolph Docot, who is also a faculty member of Far Eastern University (FEU), found Plagiostachys lourdesiae during a botanical exploration.

He named if after FEU's chair emeritus, Dr. Lourdes Montinola.

In a statement released Thursday, Docot recognized Montinola's commitment to the legacy of her father, FEU founder Nicanor Reyes, in developing quality education and preserving Philippine heritage, culture, and arts.

FEU's research center supported Docot by making its laboratory facilities and equipment available for use during his study, and by providing an additional research grant.

Plagiostachys lourdesiae is said to be unique because its flower head breaks through the leaf sheaths just above the ground, appearing lateral.

Its most closely related species in terms of overall structure is Plagiostachys escritorii, which was discovered on Mt. Apo in 1915.

Back in 2018, a team composed of FEU research fellow Marcus Valdes and alumni Jonathan Alejandro and Axel Arriola discovered a new coffee species.

Discospermum reyesii is named after Reyes, who established FEU in 1928.