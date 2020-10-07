How Sharea helps in getting important area notifications

MANILA — Living through the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to rely on the Internet for going about their daily schedules and tasks.

Being updated on what's happening in one's area has become important in carrying out day-to-day chores. Imagine having to dedicate an entire day for work, for instance, only to experience a power interruption in one's location. Without alerts on these disturbances, one's schedule is left to chance.

This is what makes Sharea an essential app. Important notifications—classified in different categories such as alerts, jobs, deals, community events, health, and transport—concerning one's area can be seen on the bulletin board. It also allows for monitoring of other locations.

If changing plans on the same day, Sharea can also help avoid unnecessary problems, too. Aside from checking out the details verified by the Sharea team, one can also obtain real-time information provided by other users on the community wall.

Let the Sharea app help you get through the crisis. Download it now at https://bit.ly/DownloadSharea12201008a

For now, hyperlocal information on the Bulletin Board is limited to select Metro Manila areas only.