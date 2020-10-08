Companies in PH start advocacy campaign to rebuild consumer confidence amid pandemic

Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat was launched through a virtual event hosted by RJ Ledesma, co-founder of Mercato Centrale (rightmost). Also in the photo are Melvin Mangada (TBWA/Santiago Mangada Puno's managing partner and chief creative officer) Vince Dizon (testing czar and COVID-19 task force deputy chief implementer), and George Royeca (Angkas chief transport advocate and lead proponent of Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat). Handout

MANILA -- In a rare moment, companies in the Philippines have banded together for an advocacy campaign that aims to rebuild consumer confidence and restart the economy safely as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

Called Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat, the initiative aims to transform the Filipino consumer mindset of "learned helplessness" to "empowered vigilance" through a series of videos and other digital executions showing solidarity among multiple brands.

Communications advocacy co-lead Margot Torres, who is also the managing director of McDonald's, said they are targeting the upper middle class for the campaign.

"It is this sector that has purchasing power," she said in a virtual media briefing for Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat on Thursday. "Currently they are enveloped by a fear of the virus and have settled comfortably at home after more than six months. They're in a crisis of confidence and a state of learned helplessness."

She added: "The campaign needs to transform that mindset... by letting the public know they can move forward with their lives by embracing the safety measures with discipline. And by doing so, they will help restart the economy."

Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat is set to kick off on Friday, October 9, with what Torres described as a "roadblock" across platforms, from online to television and radio.

The first video to be released is a two-and-a-half minute film focusing on Filipinos' resilience in times of crisis, with dozens of participating brands forming part of the backdrop.

Torres said the clip will be released by participating brands on their respective social media pages, as well as in various networks and publications.

"We were very mindful to remain faithful to the campaign's intent of rebuilding consumer confidence. We did not want a film that would look like a multi-brand presentation. Or we did not want anybody to feel that multiple brands are just selling themselves to consumers to purchase their products. For us that would be extremely tone deaf," she said.

"The engagement of the consumer remains paramount. The emotions we elicit were important. They should feel inspired about the Filipinos' resilience. They should realize it is malasakit through collective vigilance that we need, and cautious optimism that we embrace to move forward with our lives," Torres stressed.

Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat currently involves the following companies and brands: Aboitiz, Alaska, Angkas, Ayala Malls, Banco De Oro, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Century Tuna, Champion, Coca-Cola, Emperador, Filinvest, Foodpanda, Globe Telecom, Goldilocks, Jollibee, McDonald's, Megaworld, Metrobank, Oishi, PayMaya, Pepsico, Petron, P&G, Resorts World Manila, RFM Corp., Robinsons Malls, San Miguel Corp., Shell, SM Supermalls, Smart, and Unilever.

Other businesses are encouraged to join the campaign by using its free logo formats as well as print and digital templates available on its website.

'DELICATE BALANCE'

Melvin Mangada, TBWA/Santiago Mangada Puno's managing partner and chief creative officer, said they hoped to find a "delicate balance" in coming up with the name of their new campaign.

He said the two things they wanted to highlight were effectively represented by the words "ingat" (safety and vigilance) and "angat" (jumpstarting the economy through consumer confidence), with "tayong lahat" emphasizing the collective effort needed to make it successful.

In their first video, well-known competitors such as McDonald's and Jollibee can be seen in one frame, sending a message of unity to viewers.

Members of the media as well as the public were given a first look at the clip through the livestream of the briefing on Angkas' Facebook page on Thursday.

Screengrab from Facebook.com/AngkasPH

"A couple of them had to seek clearance from their global partners. I am certain this unprecedented display of unity and solidarity shall be applauded and remembered by their audiences," Mangada said, adding that they will also have social media art cards featuring rival brands.

On top of these, Mangada said several celebrities have also agreed to create their own videos to show their support for the initiative.

"The details will be revealed soon after the launch," he said.

RECOVERY, REBOUND, REGRESS

The Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat campaign is part of the private sector's support for Taskforce T3 (Test, Trace, Treat), the multi-sector initiative put together last April to work closely with the government against COVID-19.

Torres said they made sure that their communication materials are "in tune with consumer sentiment," guided by analytics and social listening.

She mentioned three phases of their campaign starting with "recovery," or the general community quarantine "where restrictions are in place to balance health and economy."

"For this period, we emphasize the message of resilience," she said, referring to their first video.



Should things start to get better, Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat will move to the next phase, which Torres referred to as "rebound" or the "new normal."

"We will create messaging for this to encourage Filipinos to continue the momentum we have already started," she said.

While they do not want the situation to worsen, Torres said they have also prepared for a "regress" phase, or a return to stricter quarantine measures.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Key representatives from the government have thrown their support behind the campaign as they took part in the launch of Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat on Thursday.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the initiative is "simply what we need today at the time of the pandemic."

"Our economy was really damaged and it's really about time that we start to revive the economy, stimulate demand. And to be able to do that, we should be able to bring back consumer confidence," he said.

"It's no longer health or economy. So this is really a balancing act," he added.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer for the National Task Force against COVID-19, on the other hand, thanked the private sector for helping the government "come up with innovative ways of dealing with this unprecedented crisis."

"Alam niyo po, napakalaki po talaga ng tulong niyo in terms of ramping up our testing capacity and also increasing our treatment capability, including the donations of more than 2 million PPEs for our health workers," he said. "As we enter the third phase of the national action plan against COVID-19, the government will be banking again on the continued support of the business community as we shift towards the full opening of our economy."

"For the government's part, we will work double time and implement all necessary strategies to lower the number of COVID active cases and new cases," he continued. "This is to ensure and allow our economy to fully recover."

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque similarly welcomed the new partnership with the private sector: "Together, we should send a message that we can in fact live in spite and despite COVID-19."