Cinema Centenario's closure breaks hearts of film-loving Filipinos

MANILA - At the heart of the once-bustling food strip of Maginhawa Street in Quezon City lies a cultural gem: the well-loved Cinema Centenario.

Opened in 2017, Cinema Centenario has been one of the pioneers of the concept of micro-cinema in the country. Housing only 65 seats and built atop a famous Korean BBQ restaurant, the small movie house has attracted film-lovers from all walks of life over the past few years.

Since then, Cinema Centenario has blossomed as a home of Filipino movies. From edgy films like Apocalypse Child to blockbusters like Alone/Together, it has showcased it all.

But what gave it more edge was its resolve to screen political films many commercial moviehouses would not otherwise show. Martial Law films like Liway and ML were big hits at the cinema.

Pre-pandemic, it's been an everyday sightseeing small crowds in its lounge and balcony waiting for a screening, or reviewing what they just saw.

That's why patrons and supporters were shocked when the celebrated movie house announced closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nagbabago ang panahon at may mga pagkakataong hindi natin inaasahang darating. After more than 200 days ng aming pagsasara buhat ng pandemic, nais naming magpaalam dahil tuluyan na naming isasara ang pinto ng ating Tahanan sa Maginhawa," its statement read.

Cinema Centenario is the latest casualty after a string of business closures all over the country. Just a few months ago, other well-loved establishments like Today X Future have also closed because of the pandemic.

Shortly after the announcement, Cinema Centenario trended on social media as netizens expressed sadness over the development.

"Ang sakit sa dibdib. Para akong nawalan ng tahanan," supporter Jzev Villanueva posted on Facebook.

"Tahanan ang Cinema Centenario para sa mahahalagang pelikula na hindi kayang ipalabas ng malalaking sinehan. Maraming beses din silang tumindig, kumupkop at naging venue ng protesta, diskurso at panawagan," artist Mark Raywin Tome said.

The people behind Cinema Centenario said closing the movie house was a hard decision they had to make.

"Hindi ito naging madali para sa amin. Malaking factor sa aming desisyon ang safety and sustainability, kahit payagan pang magbukas ang mga sinehan, it won't work sa aming kinalalagyan. Hindi biro ang safety concerns na hatid ng pandemyang ito kaya umabot kami sa desisyong ito. Manatili po sana tayong ligtas at healthy sa lahat ng pagkataon."

"Taos-pusong pasasalamat sa inyong lahat mga kapitbahay; sa aming mga partner organizations, filmmakers, at sa komunidad ng mga mangingibig ng pelikula na nabuo sa apat na sulok ng ating munting Tahanan," they added.

The name Cinema Centenario was a tribute to the 100 years of Philippine cinema, a feat the nation celebrated in 2019.

It is but heartbreaking to see the cinema close its doors just a year after.