Chesca Kramer believes parents should teach kids the value of sports

MANILA – Chesca Kramer believes it is important for parents to impart to their kids the importance of sports.

In her latest Instagram update, the wife of retired PBA player Doug Kramer said one of the things she loves about sports is that it teaches kids to be humble in victory and gracious in defeat.

“It teaches them what sportsmanship is about. Showing a good attitude whether they win or lose,” she said.

Chesca said sports has “so many lessons and teachings about humility, patience, self-control, perseverance, gentleness, honesty, respect and team work.”

She believes that all these traits are important attributes and discipline that kids should take with them all throughout their life.

Hence, Chesca and Doug decided to have their three kids Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin learn jiu-jitsu so they may spend their time well even during the pandemic.

Like a doting mom, Chesca shared on social media that her two daughters already got their first stripe in the Brazilian martial arts.

She, likewise, thanked her brother for teaching them the sport.

“Thank you sensei @pichonbjj for patiently teaching the kids! You’re an amazing, dedicated, thorough and effective teacher! The kids enjoy every moment with you,” she wrote.

Aside from jiu-jitsu, the Kramer kids are also into swimming and taekwondo, while Doug has been teaching their son Gavin how to play basketball.

The Kramer children are among the popular celebrity kids in the Philippines.

In a past interview, Doug confessed to being the authoritative parent, while Chesca is the one who likes to "choose her battles with their kids."

"Both are strict but we have a different approach," Doug said, before explaining the need to spank their children to instill discipline.

"But you don't do it to hurt your child," he clarified. "First off, you cannot discipline your child in public, it has to be in private. Kendra gets warnings, pero 'pag sumobra na talaga siya, we go to the private room and I explain to her what happened. Then I get the discipline stick -- never your hands because those are for affection -- and you do it not to hurt, just to remind."

He also explained the importance of reconciling afterwards. "You affirm her of your love and the reason why you did that. And it is not because of anger, it's out of discipline lang talaga," he said.

For her part, Cheska added: "I'm the type na constant ang reminders. Si Doug kasi, minsan minsan lang. Ako 'yung everyday reminders about slippers, wash your hands, brush your teeth, it's time to sleep."