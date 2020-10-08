Cebu Pacific rolls out self-bag tag kiosks at NAIA to reduce physical contact

Cebu Pacific deploys 21 self-bag tag kiosks at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 that allow passengers to print bag tags and attach them to their luggage, before proceeding to the bag drop counters. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Thursday it rolled out 21 self-bag tag kiosks at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 allowing passengers to print and attach their own tags.

The kiosks will enhance contactless procedures for travelers, reduce interaction with staff and shorten queuing time, the carrier said in a statement.

“Safety remains our topmost priority. As we gradually see more destinations opening up for travel, we continue to improve our processes to ensure a safe and convenient travel journey for our passengers,” said Cebu Pacific vice president for Marketing & Customer Experience Candice Iyog.

Online check-in is also mandatory, the airline said.

Reducing face-to-face interaction and imposing physical distancing are some of the health protocols imposed to lessen the risk of contracting COVID-19.

To use the self-bag tag kiosks, passengers just need to scan their boarding passes, follow directions on the screen and then print and attach the tags themselves before proceeding to the designated counters, Cebu Pacific said.

Philippine carriers have imposed stringent health measures to ensure that the passengers and crew are protected from the virus. This includes the use of face masks and face shields, among others.

Aircrafts also use HEPA filters capable of destroying viruses and bacterias on the cabin, which Airbus claimed lowers the risk of COVID-19 transmission in planes.