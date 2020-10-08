12th Gawad Buhay Awards: ‘Lam-Ang' and ‘Passion’ win big

“Lam-Ang” and “Passion” were the big winners of the 12th Gawad Buhay Awards, held virtually for the first time. Tanghalang Pilipino, Erickson Dela Cruz and Philippine Opera Company, Jojit Lorenzo Photography

MANILA — Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) was the big winner of Thursday’s virtual 12th Gawad Buhay Awards, taking home nearly half of the awards handed out.

The company received 11 —the most out of the performing arts companies nominated— out of the 24 available awards, led by the six awards of “Lam-Ang,” its original musical about the Filipino folk hero that starred JC Santos.

TP’s “Coriolano” and “Katsuri” also won, including Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play for the latter.

TP was followed by the Philippine Opera Company (POC), which had six, all for its revival of “Passion,” an opera from Stephen Sondheim, one of the most revered composers of musical theater.

It notably won Outstanding Ensemble Performance and Outstanding Stage Direction in the musical category.

The Gawad Buhay Awards also honored legends, of the dance industry, Julie Borromeo, and of theater, Freddie Santos, also considered an icon of the local music and concerts scene, with its Natatanging Gawad Buhay award.

Check out the full list of winners, in the awards show often considered the local version of Broadway’s Tony Awards, below: