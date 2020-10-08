12th Gawad Buhay Awards: ‘Lam-Ang' and ‘Passion’ win big

MANILA — Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) was the big winner of Thursday’s virtual 12th Gawad Buhay Awards, taking home nearly half of the awards handed out.
The company received 11 —the most out of the performing arts companies nominated— out of the 24 available awards, led by the six awards of “Lam-Ang,” its original musical about the Filipino folk hero that starred JC Santos.
TP’s “Coriolano” and “Katsuri” also won, including Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play for the latter.
TP was followed by the Philippine Opera Company (POC), which had six, all for its revival of “Passion,” an opera from Stephen Sondheim, one of the most revered composers of musical theater.
It notably won Outstanding Ensemble Performance and Outstanding Stage Direction in the musical category.
The Gawad Buhay Awards also honored legends, of the dance industry, Julie Borromeo, and of theater, Freddie Santos, also considered an icon of the local music and concerts scene, with its Natatanging Gawad Buhay award.
Check out the full list of winners, in the awards show often considered the local version of Broadway’s Tony Awards, below:
- Outstanding Translation or Adaptation:
Guelan Luarca, “Coriolano” (TP)
- Outstanding Original Book:
Luna Griño-Inocian, “The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)
- Outstanding Original Score:
Fitz Bitana, Jen Darlene Torres and Eljay Castro Deldoc, “Lam-ang” (TP)
- Outstanding Musical Direction (tie):
Daniel Bartolome, “Passion” (POC)
TJ Ramos, “Lam-ang” (TP)
- Outstanding Choreography:
JM Cabling, “Lam-ang” (TP)
- Outstanding Costume Design:
Bonsai Cielo, “Lam-ang” (TP)
- Outstanding Lighting Design:
Barbie Tan-Tiongco, “The Dresser” (Rep)
- Outstanding Sound Design:
Arvy Dimaculangan, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
- Outstanding Set Design:
Ed Lacson Jr., “The Dresser” (Rep)
- Female Lead Performance in a Play:
Kakki Teodoro, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
- Male Lead Performance in a Play:
Marco Viaña, “Katsuri” (TP)
- Female Featured Performance in a Play:
Sherry Lara, “Coriolano” (TP)
- Male Featured Performance in a Play:
Brian Sy, “Coriolano” (TP)
- Female Lead Performance in a Musical:
Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, “Passion” (POC)
- Male Lead Performance in a Musical:
Vien King, “Passion” (POC)
- Female Featured Performance in a Musical:
Tex Ordoñez-de Leon, “Lam-ang” (TP)
- Male Featured Performance in a Musical:
Paw Castillo, “Lam-ang” (TP)
- Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play:
Jenny Jamora, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
- Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical:
Robbie Guevara, “Passion” (POC)
- Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play:
“Katsuri” (TP)
- Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical:
“Passion” (POC)
- Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Play:
“Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
- Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical:
“Passion” (POC)
- Outstanding Production for Children:
“The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)
- Natatanging Gawad Buhay for Theater:
Freddie Santos
- Natatanging Gawad Buhay for Dance:
Julie Borromeo