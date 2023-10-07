Mrs. Universe Philippines Arlene Cris Damot to compete in the international pageant

MANILA -- Joining a beauty pageant was never in the wildest dreams of Mrs. Universe Philippines winner Arlene Cris Damot.

However, the first time she joined a beauty pageant early this year, Damot won the crown as Mrs. Universe Philippines last June.

Initially, she found it unbelievable how she won the title after she joined only her first beauty pageant. But Damot’s victory has sunk in and she could not be any happier.

In the 46 years of the Mrs. Universe pageant, no Filipina has won the title yet.

“I really cannot promise,” Damot said. “I am no Pia [Wurtzbach]. I am no Catriona [Gray], but I am Arlene. I believe I am unique, so I will just do my best.”

Just like how she welcomes guests to her home, Damot will prepare welcome gifts for the candidates from all over the world who are coming to the Philippines for the Mrs. Universe 2023.

There will be six contestants from the Philippines. Damot is aware that everyone, even those from the other countries, prepared their respective strategies for the contest.

“I know every one will be ready with a strategy once all the candidates are here,” Damot told ABS-CBN News. “Everyone is beautiful and has her distinct traits. We will do our best to win the crown.

“We will have activities that will allow us to bond for nine days before the coronation,” Damot added.

Chubby girl

Admittedly, Damot was previously a chubby girl and she was bullied in school when she was young.

“Also, my skin tone was morena,” she disclosed. “But I just want to show that once you set your heart and mind into your goals, you can be anything you want to be.”

Balancing her time now that she has beauty queen duties, is all attributed by Damot to time management. She is married to Indian businessman David Jayabalan, who also helps her in her professional and personal ventures.

They met in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she previously worked as a registered nurse. The couple married in 2013 then decided to relocate to the Philippines, where they opened aesthetic clinics.

“Family is my priority,” Damot said. “Being an entrepreneur, mom, wife and beauty queen, as well, is all attributed to time management. That’s very important.”

As a devoted mother of two grade school boys – 13 and eight – Damot also admirably gives importance to her role as CEO (chief executive officer) of Royal Aesthetics Clinic which has six branches across the country.

“My boys are quite hyper-active [compared to girls],” Damot shared. “But I manage to take care and raise them well. My husband is very understanding. Although we come from different cultures. For religion, both my kids are Catholic and my husband is Hindu.”

Jayabalan believes that as a husband, he really has to support his wife in her every undertaking. “Being a wife, a mother and entrepreneur is not easy,” he said. “Those are very difficult tasks.

“Especially being a woman and a mother. I always respect women because no man can bear a child. A woman can bear a child, give birth, take care of her kid and yet even be a businesswoman and a wife.

“My wife went all out to be where she is today. I really support that. If I don’t support her, who else will? As they say, happy wife, happy life. That’s part of it, too. So, I’m here for her anytime. I will give my full support.”

Pageant preparations

When it comes to her preparations for the Mrs. Universe pageant, Damot knows she needs to be fit. “So, I go to the gym regularly,” she disclosed. “Then I go to the spa, so I will be mentally, physically and emotionally prepared. Being in a spa relaxes you.

“For pasarela [catwalk], I’m being trained by Ian Mendejar. For the gowns, we have collaborated with a lot of local designers, like Mark Bumgarner, Aaron Montoya, Mara Chua and a lot more.”

In between the time that the candidates are in the Philippines for nine days, the Top 25 will already be announced. So, on October 8, only the Top 25 will compete onstage.

Since she won the Mrs. Universe Philippines crown, Damot’s main advocacy is violence against women, which she adapted for the local and international Mrs. Universe. Previously, it was women empowerment.

Damot opened the first branch of her Royal Aesthetics Clinic in 2018. During the pandemic, more branches were added. To date, the clinic has six branches, with 95 percent of the employees are women.

There are branches in Parañaque, Bacoor (Cavite), SM Imus, SM North in Quezon City, SM Las Piñas and SM Baliuag (Bulacan). She put up her first branch in Parañaque, where she was born and raised.

Damot holds a professional certificate in Advanced Aesthetics from the European International University in Paris, France and is medical aesthetics certified by the International Academy of Aesthetics Science.

With her relentless pursuit of knowledge, Damot is presently taking her doctor of medicine degree. She was previously board certified as a registered nurse.