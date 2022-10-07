Shopping shorts: 10.10 and other sale events

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

OPPO'S 10.10 MEGA SALE

Handout

Oppo is holding a 10.10 Mega Sale from October 10 to 14, offering up to 56% off on select products.

Customers can also get P200 off vouchers with a minimum spend of P9,999, or P400 off vouchers for every minimum purchase of P14,999.

Shipping vouchers worth P50 on Shopee and P55 on Lazada can also be availed for a minimum spend of P500. Lazada users can also collect P50 off bonus vouchers for every P500 spent.

Other deals include 10% off on vouchers capped at P1,000, a free Dito sim for every smartphone purchase, a 10% cashback on each order, gadgets bundled with Oppo Enco Buds, and freebies from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More details are available on Oppo's website, social media pages, and online stores.

SHELL V-POWER DISCOUNTS

Shell is offering its V-Power fuel at a discounted price for a limited time.

Those who gas up at participating Shell stations on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until November 13 can get Shell V-Power at the price of Shell FuelSave, and Shell V-Power Racing at the price of Shell V-Power Gasoline.

The promo is available for a minimum purchase of P2,000 of Shell V-Power Gasoline, Racing, or Diesel for 4-Wheeled customers, or P250 for 2-wheeled customers. Discount varies per station.

More details are available on Shell's website.

SSI LIFE'S THE SPECIAL LIST SALE

Handout

SSI Life is holding The Special List Sale from October 10 to 12, with as much as 20% on brands such as Jessica, Dune London, Armani Exchange, Pazzion, Women’secret, Springfield, Lacoste, Cortefiel, West Elm, Michael Kors, Hogan, Tod’s, and Nine West​​.

My SSI Life (MSL) app users can first dibs on select 10.10 price drops and promos. As early as October 7, they can present their MSL app in the store of their choice to avail of the brand's 10.10 offers.

More details are available on SSI Life's website and social media pages.

TEFAL'S BRAND DAY

Handout

French cookware brand Tefal is offering exclusive deals from October 10 to 19 as part of its Brand Day on Lazada.

Customers can score discounts of up to 65% on pans for everyday use as well as specialty cookware.

Those who visit Tefal's flagship store on Lazada can get a free gift for every minimum purchase of P2,500, exclusive bundle deals, free shipping, and vouchers, among others.

VIVO'S 10.10 SALE

Handout

Vivo is holding a 10.10 sale on its website as well as its official Shopee and Lazada stores from October 10 to 14.

Customers can get discounts on its latest and best-selling devices such as the Y35, Y16, Y02, T1 5G, and T1x.

Vivo will also be offering other freebies such as sim cards, tumblers, wireless earbuds, and 2-in-1 clock speakers, among others.

XIAOMI'S 10.10 PROMO

Handout

Xiaomi is offering up to 13% off on its latest AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) gadgets as part of its 10.10 sale.

The Redmi Buds 4 wireless earbuds can be purchased for P2,199 during the promo period, with the option of collecting vouchers for more savings.

On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro will be sold at a promo price of P3,499 plus more discounts from vouchers from October 10 to 12.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro, meanwhile, can be purchased at P600 off at P3,999, at P600 off, plus get an additional discount from vouchers.

After the online period from October 10 to 12, the promo will be held offline from October 22 to 28. More details are available on Xiaomi's website.