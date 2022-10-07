John Arcilla honored to receive 'Heneral Luna' artwork

MANILA -- John Arcilla has received an artwork inspired by his titular role in the critically acclaimed biopic "Heneral Luna."

The masterpiece, aptly titled "Heneral Luna," is made by Niño Marasigan using acrylic and stone on canvas.

"[He] gave tribute to my portrayal of Antonio Luna and gifted me a portrait that commemorates his rekindled patriotism brought by my film, 'Heneral Luna,' and his love for my work, according to him," Arcilla said in an Instagram post.

"Thank you, Niño," the veteran actor added. "This gesture is both humbling and inspiring."

"Heneral Luna" shows the rise and fall of Antonio Luna as a military leader during the Philippine-American War.

The 2015 movie directed by Jerrold Tarog earned more than P250 million in the local box office, making it the highest grossing Filipino historical film of all time.

