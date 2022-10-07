Home  >  Life

James Reid among Asian musicians in French luxury brand Kenzo's new campaign

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2022 11:29 AM

James Reid is one of the Asian musicians featured in the latest campaign of the French luxury brand Kenzo.

Newly released photos show the Filipino-Australian singer-actor modeling pieces designed by Kenzo's artistic director, Nigo. The Fall-Winter 2022 collection is tied with the brand's "Real-to-Be" project in partnership with the lifestyle magazine Hypebeast. 

Aside from Reid, the campaign also features seven other music personalities from Asia: Afgan of Indonesia, Jaylerr of Thailand, Bibi of South Korea, Erik of Vietnam, Julia Wu of Taiwan, Tyson Yoshi of Hong Kong, and Aisyah Aziz of Singapore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KENZO (@kenzo)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Reid (@james)

"Be persistent with your vision. To stay real is to stay loyal to yourself. I launched my music label to uplift artists who hold similar values as me. From what I create and share with the world to how I style myself, everything aligns with who I am," said Reid, who is the founder of the record label Careless, in a video by Kenzo.

"Show off your fierce confidence! You are here to be you," he added.

Reid recently released the music video for his single "u & i" featuring Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  James Reid   Kenzo   fashion  

BRAND NEWS