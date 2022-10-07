James Reid is one of the Asian musicians featured in the latest campaign of the French luxury brand Kenzo.

Newly released photos show the Filipino-Australian singer-actor modeling pieces designed by Kenzo's artistic director, Nigo. The Fall-Winter 2022 collection is tied with the brand's "Real-to-Be" project in partnership with the lifestyle magazine Hypebeast.

Aside from Reid, the campaign also features seven other music personalities from Asia: Afgan of Indonesia, Jaylerr of Thailand, Bibi of South Korea, Erik of Vietnam, Julia Wu of Taiwan, Tyson Yoshi of Hong Kong, and Aisyah Aziz of Singapore.

"Be persistent with your vision. To stay real is to stay loyal to yourself. I launched my music label to uplift artists who hold similar values as me. From what I create and share with the world to how I style myself, everything aligns with who I am," said Reid, who is the founder of the record label Careless, in a video by Kenzo.

"Show off your fierce confidence! You are here to be you," he added.

Reid recently released the music video for his single "u & i" featuring Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt.

