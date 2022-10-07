Pedestrians cross a busy intersection in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on January 4, 2022. Peter Parks, AFP/File



Hong Kong is set to give away 500,000 plane tickets to win tourists back after more than two years of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, according to a report.

A spokesperson from Airport Authority Hong Kong said the tickets, which are worth around $254.8 million, will be given to local visitors, as reported by CNN on Friday.

"Back in 2020, Airport Authority Hong Kong purchased around 500,000 air tickets in advance from the territory's home-based airlines as part of a relief package to support the aviation industry," the unnamed spokesperson was quoted as saying.

While mandatory hotel quarantine has been recently removed, visitors to Hong Kong are still barred from eating at restaurants and going to bars for three days upon arrival, among other restrictions.

They are also asked to submit additional documents such as pre-flight vaccination certificates and negative PCR test and antigen results, CNN noted.

